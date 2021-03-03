Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Shares Acquired by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the period. Global X FinTech ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34,160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 286,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,006 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 137,204 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after acquiring an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 581,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,064,000 after acquiring an additional 57,308 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FINX traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,485. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $52.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

