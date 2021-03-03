Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Shares Down 5.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.01 and last traded at $23.01. 645,790 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average session volume of 208,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.38.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $623,000.

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

