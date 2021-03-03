GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.10 on Major Exchanges (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $17,667.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,929.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,565.90 or 0.03136219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.46 or 0.00371444 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.47 or 0.01038412 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $215.76 or 0.00432136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.29 or 0.00373102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.15 or 0.00250656 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00022504 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

