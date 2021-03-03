Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. 22,305,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 62,814,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.
Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
