Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price fell 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.55. 22,305,754 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 62,814,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Globalstar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Globalstar by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 117,348 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Globalstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.