Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Globe Life stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.73. 622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,118. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $56.74 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

In other Globe Life news, EVP James Eric Mcpartland sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.26, for a total value of $657,949.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total transaction of $139,995.00. Insiders sold a total of 36,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,244 over the last quarter. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

