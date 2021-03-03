GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. GlycoMimetics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GLYC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

