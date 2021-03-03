GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $307.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GN Store Nord A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $253.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.47. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $123.32 and a 52 week high of $275.25.

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

