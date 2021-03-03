Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0010

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. Gold Poker has a market cap of $5,371.50 and $1,104.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.88 or 0.00479830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.36 or 0.00073500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00078177 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00082814 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.96 or 0.00495726 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. The official website for Gold Poker is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

