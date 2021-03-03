Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.42

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $6.75. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 571,963 shares changing hands.

Separately, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $956.38 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $802,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 339,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 211,589 shares in the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

