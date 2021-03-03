Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,147.61

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,147.61 ($14.99) and traded as high as GBX 1,295 ($16.92). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 1,255 ($16.40), with a volume of 3,247 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £314.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,284.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,147.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.16.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics/systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial segments.

