Gordon Haskett Reaffirms Hold Rating for The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $76.00. Gordon Haskett’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

TJX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.04.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.24. 56,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,784,720. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.35, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

