Graft (GRFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.00

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Graft has a market capitalization of $298,009.74 and approximately $10.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Graft has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.50 or 0.00433569 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

