Graviocoin (GIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.90 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $3,091.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Graviocoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0402 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Graviocoin Profile

Graviocoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 tokens. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

