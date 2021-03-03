Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gray Television has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other Gray Television news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total transaction of $341,873.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,695.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 140,898 shares of company stock worth $2,657,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 74.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Gray Television by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

