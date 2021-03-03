GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decrease of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 112,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

GREE stock remained flat at $$4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200 day moving average of $4.25. GREE has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

