Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Trading Down 9.6%

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $24.84. 1,393,463 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,242,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.87.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

