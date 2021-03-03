Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.18

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.18 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 128.56 ($1.68). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 128.60 ($1.68), with a volume of 2,564,420 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Greencoat UK Wind in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.78, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 134.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.18. The company has a market capitalization of £2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 1.78 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Caoimhe Giblin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £25,800 ($33,707.87).

Greencoat UK Wind Company Profile

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

