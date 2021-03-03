Greenlight Capital Re (GLRE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Greenlight Capital Re stock opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $278.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.
Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile
