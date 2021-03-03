Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

Greenway Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWTI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 898,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GWTI opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Greenway Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.02.

About Greenway Technologies

Greenway Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and mining businesses in the United States. The company researches, develops, and commercializes G-Reformer units, which converts natural gas into synthesis gas, which is used for the production of fuels includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and methanol.

