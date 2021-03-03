Grin Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00000884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market cap of $29.83 million and $6.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,395.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,568.23 or 0.03111884 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.76 or 0.00372567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $521.37 or 0.01034575 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $218.50 or 0.00433569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00374162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.96 or 0.00243984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00022238 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 66,943,080 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.