Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Down 7.5%

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.64 and last traded at $13.84. Approximately 666,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 4,582,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.97.

GRTS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $522.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, insider Raphael Rousseau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $501,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the third quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

