Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

GO has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

NASDAQ:GO opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.76. Grocery Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $283,347.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 49,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,045,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,188.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 719,106 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,792 over the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.