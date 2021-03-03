Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

GO stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.39. 160,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,288. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $48.87.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,097,188.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 307,614 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $11,381,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 310,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,482,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 719,106 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,792. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.64.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, frozen, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care products; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

