Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ Has $1.66 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 2.7% of Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $70,798.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,066 shares of company stock worth $3,125,316 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.48. The stock had a trading volume of 38,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $61.61 and a 52 week high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

