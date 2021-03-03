GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Stock Price Down 11.5%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s stock price dropped 11.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.40 and last traded at $43.47. Approximately 2,328,248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 2,758,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.12.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRWG. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.13.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 869.57 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

