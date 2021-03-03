Growth Capital Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 10th

Growth Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:GCACU) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, March 10th. Growth Capital Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on January 29th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GCACU opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. Growth Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

Growth Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Growth Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in New York, New York.

