Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,755,900 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the January 28th total of 3,432,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 450.2 days.

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. 241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $6.05.

Separately, HSBC cut Grupo Financiero Banorte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers savings, investment, and credit products for individuals and small and mid-sized businesses; wholesale banking services to companies and governments; and auto, medical, and life insurance products.

