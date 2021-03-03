Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 5.1%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) dropped 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.28. Approximately 583,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 682,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Grupo Financiero Galicia had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $450.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.10 million. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGAL. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 32,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,588 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings and current accounts, checking accounts, and credit and debit cards; personal and salary advance loans; mortgage loans; and online banking services.

