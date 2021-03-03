Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $155.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s current price.

GH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH traded down $6.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,187. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. Research analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 201,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.76, for a total value of $32,653,035.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,380,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,109,311.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,408,000 after acquiring an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

