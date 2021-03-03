Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $190.00 at Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH traded down $6.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,187. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.95 and its 200-day moving average is $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total value of $23,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,129,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,684,356.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.