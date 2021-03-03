Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Trading Down 7.1%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) shares were down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $141.81 and last traded at $143.70. Approximately 1,327,412 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,109,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $154.63.

Several research analysts have commented on GH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.74.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $802,811.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 95,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $14,783,831.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,844,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,170,914.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 980,853 shares of company stock worth $156,444,165 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

