Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 255,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
