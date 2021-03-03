Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 255,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,958. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.12. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.48 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

