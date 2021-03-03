Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Short Interest Update

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 28th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of GHLD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 82,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42. Guild has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Guild in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guild during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

