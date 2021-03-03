Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Short Interest Down 41.7% in February

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the January 28th total of 175,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GULTU remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday. 27,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,376. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

