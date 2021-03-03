GXChain (GXC) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. GXChain has a market cap of $38.00 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000096 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,035,368 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars.

