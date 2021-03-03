HackenAI (HAI) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HackenAI token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.19 or 0.00477109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00074883 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00079206 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00084029 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.02 or 0.00054973 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.70 or 0.00487927 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

Buying and Selling HackenAI

