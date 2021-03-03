Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (HOFV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) is set to issue its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.40. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $14.70.

In other news, Director Stuart Lichter bought 10,813,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $15,139,283.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Schaefer bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.45 per share, with a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $165,375. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,888,774 shares of company stock worth $15,323,034 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio.

