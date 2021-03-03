Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) dropped 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.76 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 1,869,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,524,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 18,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $839,422.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,924,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $510,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 123,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,254,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,410 shares of company stock worth $8,172,258 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

