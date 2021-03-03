Hancock Whitney Corp Has $1.38 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,294 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 328,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,440,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,006 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. HSBC lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Argus raised their price target on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.