Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 2,737 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $161.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $139.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

