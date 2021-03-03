Hancock Whitney Corp Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 87.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $28,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $57.37 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.78 and its 200 day moving average is $49.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

