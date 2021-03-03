Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 8,952 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 44.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 3rd quarter worth $39,909,000. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $24,897,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 5,900.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 218,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after purchasing an additional 214,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Polaris news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

Shares of PII stock opened at $122.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.39 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.86. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $129.00.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

