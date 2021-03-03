Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 30,943 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 26,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 158,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 52,249 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE stock opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.57.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

