Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,157 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 264.7% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 58,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 42,517 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ViacomCBS by 12.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

VIAC stock opened at $68.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $69.37.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,530,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ViacomCBS in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.83.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

