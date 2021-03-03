HARD Protocol (HARD) Price Hits $1.60 on Major Exchanges

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $81.48 million and approximately $28.12 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.56 or 0.00482512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00073501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00079161 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.23 or 0.00085292 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00054367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00477977 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000450 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,041,667 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

