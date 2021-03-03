Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) Shares Gap Down to $328.00

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) (LON:HSP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.29), but opened at GBX 318 ($4.15). Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) shares last traded at GBX 322.20 ($4.21), with a volume of 6,376 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 293.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 244.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market cap of £104.11 million and a PE ratio of 103.94.

Get Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 161.29%.

In related news, insider Christopher Jones acquired 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £64,997.10 ($84,919.13).

Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Company Profile (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.