Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.92.

HOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $33.55. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

