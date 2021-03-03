Harmony Price Tops $0.0296 on Major Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Harmony coin can now be bought for about $0.0296 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar. Harmony has a market cap of $274.36 million and $27.44 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 12,945,191,144 coins and its circulating supply is 9,268,176,144 coins. Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

