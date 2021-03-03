Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10th. Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ HBIO opened at $4.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $168.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Harvard Bioscience has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $5.21.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised Harvard Bioscience from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Harvard Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

