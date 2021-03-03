Harvey Capital Management Inc. Buys 18,845 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 2.2% of Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,376,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,865,000 after acquiring an additional 273,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $94.54. 173,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,952,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200 day moving average of $85.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

